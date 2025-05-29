AIRLINK 157.65 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-3.18%)
Dar to visit Hong Kong from today

Naveed Siddiqui Published May 29, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, will visit Hong Kong, Special Administrative Region of People’s Republic of China, from 29-30 May 2025 to participate in the signing ceremony for the Convention on the establishment of International Organisation for Mediation (IOMed).

Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement on Wednesday that the Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister will sign the IOMed Convention and address the ceremony on 30 May 2025. He will also hold several bilateral engagements on the sidelines of the meeting.

