AIRLINK 159.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.53%)
FCCL 45.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.88%)
HUBC 138.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
KEL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (21.82%)
KOSM 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.69%)
MLCF 74.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 208.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-1.7%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (5.31%)
PAEL 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.91%)
POWER 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.93%)
PPL 165.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-1.95%)
PRL 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.18%)
PTC 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (5.05%)
SEARL 86.56 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.5%)
SSGC 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.17%)
SYM 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (13.31%)
TPLP 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TRG 62.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.08%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.2%)
YOUW 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.87%)
BR100 12,691 Decreased By -48 (-0.38%)
BR30 37,600 Increased By 94.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 118,638 Decreased By -464.9 (-0.39%)
KSE30 36,047 Decreased By -254.8 (-0.7%)
May 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-28

European shares gain on defence boost

Reuters Published 28 May, 2025 06:02am

FRANKFURT: European shares closed higher on Tuesday with defence stocks boosting the market after US President Donald Trump threatened additional sanctions on Russia, while optimism lingered from the delay of US tariffs on the European Union.

The STOXX 600 index closed 0.3% higher, building on Monday’s 1% rise after Trump gave the EU a reprieve on his threatened 50% tariffs.

EU policymakers have asked the bloc’s leading companies and CEOs for US investment plans to prepare for trade talks with Washington, according to two sources.

The bloc set up trade meetings with the United States, a step Trump said was positive.

The latest flip-flop on EU tariffs highlights the unpredictability of Trump’s trade policies, that have been shaking investor confidence and raising concerns over the fiscal health of the US economy. The uncertainty has been pushing investors away from US assets to find other safe havens internationally. Europe’s defence index jumped 1.7% to a record high, after Trump said he would recommend additional sanctions on Moscow, amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.—Reuters

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

European shares gain on defence boost

PALSP team informs Aurangzeb: Tariff cut will result in closure of steel industry

Engine capacity above 1300cc: FBR proposes increase in WHT rates on vehicles

Customs Command Fund established

Aurangzeb for financing facilities to small farmers

PASSCO’s wheat reserves will not be released into open market: minister

MYT regime from 2023-24 to FY 2029-30: Nepra approves KE’s average power supply tariff at Rs39.97

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to diversify partnership

‘Youm-e-Takbeer’ today

Nepra clears KE’s BERs for two solar, one hybrid projects

Elevation of Justice Aamer to apex court: SC seeks JCP meeting minutes on appointment of two IHC judges

Read more stories