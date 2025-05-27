AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: Bilal made special assistant to PM

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: In a bold move to ride the crypto wave, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday named UK-based entrepreneur Bilal bin Saqib as his special assistant on Blockchain and Cryptocurrency – a bold step toward putting Pakistan on the crypto map.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a notification confirming that Saqib, a UK-based entrepreneur with experience in technology and philanthropy, has been appointed with the status of minister of state. Saqib will lead efforts to formulate a national strategy for digital assets, including drafting cryptocurrency regulations, establishing Bitcoin mining operations, and integrating Blockchain technology into sectors such as land records and public finance.

He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Crypto Council and was recently appointed Chief Advisor to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. His new role is expected to accelerate Pakistan’s entry into the digital asset space.

Field Marshal Asim Munir meets Pakistan Crypto Council CEO Bilal Bin Saqib

The appointment follows a major policy announcement on Sunday, in which the government allocated 2,000 megawatts of electricity for Bitcoin mining and artificial intelligence data centres.

In parallel, the Finance Ministry launched the Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA), a new regulatory body tasked with creating a legal framework for cryptocurrencies, supervising asset tokenization, and formalizing Pakistan’s estimated $300 billion informal crypto market. Officials said the PDAA would play a central role in developing Pakistan’s Fintech sector by attracting investment, utilizing surplus energy, and promoting innovation among the country’s youth, who make up nearly 70% of the population.

Pakistan already has one of the highest cryptocurrency adoption rates in the world, with over 50 million users, and Saqib’s appointment could bring structure and legitimacy to the rapidly growing sector.

An alumnus of the London School of Economics, Saqib gained prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic through his “One Million Meals” campaign in the UK, which delivered over 100,000 meals to National Health Service workers and vulnerable groups. The initiative earned him an MBE from King Charles III and commendation from Queen Elizabeth II and the Mayor of London. In Pakistan, he co-founded Tayaba, a social enterprise that introduced the H2O Wheel, a tool designed to ease water collection in rural communities.

Saqib is expected to play a key role in advancing Pakistan’s digital asset agenda, as the government moves to position itself as a player in the global crypto economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif Cryptocurrency crypto Bilal bin Saqib

