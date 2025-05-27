Food dept lodges FIR against tea unit

LAHORE: The enforcement team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday sealed a tea processing unit and lodged an FIR over the illegal trade of substandard tea in the Rajputan Rohi Nala area.

The operation was conducted under the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed. During the raid, the team caught the accused red-handed, discarded 2,500kg of hazardous tea and sealed the premises, said an announcement by the Authority.

The Director General said the tea failed on the spot quality tests and was being repackaged in branded labels for sale. He added that the unit was operating under extremely poor hygiene and storage conditions.

He said the PFA is actively cracking down on adulteration and fraud mafias across the province, and strict legal actions are being taken against violators. Operations are under way in various areas to eliminate such threats to public health. The director general stated that the authority is committed to aligning all food production and supply processes with international food safety standards. He urged citizens to report food-related violations by calling PFA helpline.

