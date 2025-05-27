AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan

IK’s forensic tests: Court grants more time

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday allowed further time to police till June 9 to conduct polygraph, photogrammetric, and voice matching tests of Imran Khan as he had not cooperated for the process.

The court also issued directions to the Superintendent Adiala Jail to facilitate the investigation officers by ensuring that the PTI former chairman Imran Khan undergoes the procedures. Earlier, the prosecution filed a fresh application requesting permission to carry out the three forensic tests of former PTI chairman Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

The prosecution told the court that the police were unable to perform the tests because Imran Khan refused to cooperate. The prosecution in its application stated that the polygraph, photogrammetric, and voice matching tests are essential for verifying the truthfulness of the accused’s statements in an ongoing case related to May 9 riots. The court accepted the prosecution’s request and granted time to police to complete all the required tests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Imran Khan Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) forensic tests

