Security, stability are of utmost importance: President

LAHORE: President Asif Ali Zardari has said that the PPP has always rendered sacrifices for the country and democracy.

He said this while talking to a delegation of office bearers and ticket holders of PPP District Attock, led by Governor Punjab, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here at Governor House.

Speaking on the occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari said that the national security and stability of the country is of utmost importance. He highlighted that during period of heightened tension with India, all political parties, including the PPP, stood in solidarity with the armed forces, ultimately forcing India to back down.

The President further said that the PPP is a party of labourers, workers, government employees and the downtrodden class.

The governor said that the PPP has become active and vibrant in Punjab. He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is poised to become the next young Prime Minister of the country with the people’s mandate.

On this occasion, the delegation of PPP Attock invited President Asif Ali Zardari to visit Attock.

