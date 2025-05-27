CM Maryam launches ‘Insulin Card’ for children with diabetes

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched a unique program titled “CM Insulin for Diabetes” for young children suffering from Type-I congenital diabetes.

The CM along with Pakistan Post riders reached the residences of young children to hand over insulin cards. She went to the house of Wasay Adnan, resident of Sabzazar Q-Block and handed over an insulin card. She also went to Jamil Town and gave ‘CM Insulin Card’ to Zainab Waheed and Zain Shahzad.

The Chief Minister also handed over insulin, glucometer BSR strips and a box of needles to Wasay, Zainab and Zain. She hugged young Wasay Adnan’s grandmother and also greeted other family members. She showed affection to young patient Wasay Adnan. The youngest of the three siblings Wasay is suffering from diabetes by birth. She also promised to send five-year-old Wasay Adnan a car. She also conversed with Zainab Waheed and expressed her affection to her.

The Chief Minister also directed to ensure Zain Shahzad’s eye check-up and treatment.

On the arrival of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a huge crowd gathered on the rooftops and streets. On her arrival, little girls showered flower petals on her and warmly welcomed her. She also took selfies with the girls at their request.

Elderly women prayed for the well-being and success of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. She while talking to the family members said that she feels more concerned and worried about their children’s health.

The CM added, “I can understand the pain and anxiety of children suffering from diabetes. Free insulin program for young children has been launched on the genuine demand of poor parents and dire need of children. Under the ‘Sehatmand Punjab’ vision, the government will reach out to every child who cannot afford to buy medicine or insulin.”

She highlighted, “Children’s health is of foremost importance for the Punjab government. For the first time, children are being provided with glucometers and test strips along with insulin. Children are the bright future of the nation and all resources are being placed at their disposal. The rapid spread of diabetes among children is a matter of grave concern.”

The Chief Minister was informed in a briefing about the insulin card program in which during the first phase, 1500 children will be provided insulin at their doorsteps under free insulin program. Riders of Pakistan Post will verify the insulin card by scanning on a special app. After undergoing scanning process of CM insulin card, insulin will be handed over to the patients.

It was further apprised in the briefing that under the Cold Chain System of Pakistan Post, riders of Pakistan Post will go door to door and provide insulin required for three months to the children suffering from type-I diabetes. They will have to go to the hospital for quarterly check-ups. Children suffering from type-I diabetes can register at the NCD Clinic, Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic or on the Healthline app 1033. Quarterly follow-up check-ups at the district or sub-district headquarters have been made mandatory for children suffering from type-I diabetes.

