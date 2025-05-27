AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-27

Constitution (Amend) Bill: NA panel calls for taking all parties on board

Recorder Report Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice, Monday, supported, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025” and stressed the need to consult political leaders across parties on the proposed amendments to the Constitution.

The 10th meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk, MNA.

The committee discussed, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025” (Article 140-A) moved by Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, MNA.

During deliberations, the mover emphasised that the 18th Amendment aimed to devolve powers to the grassroots level, but without a local government system, this goal remains unachieved. While members supported the bill’s intent in principle, they agreed its success depends on political will and stressed the need to consult political leaders across parties.

The committee was informed that, despite a prior formal request to all parliamentary leaders for their views on the proposed amendment, no responses have been received. Therefore, the committee recommended issuing a fresh reminder through the Ministry of Law and Justice and the committee to urge political leaders to submit their opinions, enabling further progress on the matter.

The committee condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, especially the tragic school bus incident, and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. Condolences were extended to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, the minutes of the meeting held on 30th April 2025 were approved.

The committee considered the bills: The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 175-A and 215) (moved by Asad Qaiser), The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Article 59), and The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 51 and 106) (moved by Naveed Aamir, MNA).

During deliberations, the committee noted that despite repeated inclusion on the agenda, the movers consistently failed to attend. Accordingly, the committee, unanimously, recommended that the bills should not be passed by the assembly.

The committee considered the bill, “The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (Section 54-A) (moved by Sofia Saeed Shah, MNA). During the discussion, it was noted that the mover was unwell, leading to a request to defer the bill. The committee also recalled that the Ministry of Law and Justice had promised to share a draft of related amendments to the Land Revenue Act but had not yet done so due to short notice. The Ministry assured the draft would be provided before the next meeting.

Considering these factors, the bill was deferred.

MNAs Zara Wadood Fatemi, Kiran Haider, Syed Hafeezuddin, Ali Muhammad Khan, Umair Khan Niazi, Hassan Sabir, Aliya Kamran, Sohail Sultan, Javid Hanif Khan, Minister of State for Law and Justice, secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, along with relevant staff attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

National Assembly Constitution (Amend) Bill

Comments

200 characters

Constitution (Amend) Bill: NA panel calls for taking all parties on board

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: Bilal made special assistant to PM

Reduction in FED on beverages likely

Business & investment: Shift to higher tariffs worsens constraints: WB

World Bank for improving domestic revenue mobilisation, public expenditure efficiency

IMF in disagreement over key targets, subsidies

Discos’ sell-off/provincialisation: PMO directs PD to expedite consultations

Pakistan ready for talks with India: PM

PM says Iran-Pakistan trade to increase to $10bn

SC questions validity of majority verdict granting relief to PTI amid review pleas

Govt-backed bill seeking power theft cognisable offence rejected

Read more stories