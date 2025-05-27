Constitution (Amend) Bill: NA panel calls for taking all parties on board

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice, Monday, supported, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025” and stressed the need to consult political leaders across parties on the proposed amendments to the Constitution.

The 10th meeting of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk, MNA.

The committee discussed, “The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025” (Article 140-A) moved by Muhammad Jawed Hanif Khan, MNA.

During deliberations, the mover emphasised that the 18th Amendment aimed to devolve powers to the grassroots level, but without a local government system, this goal remains unachieved. While members supported the bill’s intent in principle, they agreed its success depends on political will and stressed the need to consult political leaders across parties.

The committee was informed that, despite a prior formal request to all parliamentary leaders for their views on the proposed amendment, no responses have been received. Therefore, the committee recommended issuing a fresh reminder through the Ministry of Law and Justice and the committee to urge political leaders to submit their opinions, enabling further progress on the matter.

The committee condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, especially the tragic school bus incident, and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives. Condolences were extended to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, the minutes of the meeting held on 30th April 2025 were approved.

The committee considered the bills: The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 175-A and 215) (moved by Asad Qaiser), The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Article 59), and The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 51 and 106) (moved by Naveed Aamir, MNA).

During deliberations, the committee noted that despite repeated inclusion on the agenda, the movers consistently failed to attend. Accordingly, the committee, unanimously, recommended that the bills should not be passed by the assembly.

The committee considered the bill, “The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2024” (Section 54-A) (moved by Sofia Saeed Shah, MNA). During the discussion, it was noted that the mover was unwell, leading to a request to defer the bill. The committee also recalled that the Ministry of Law and Justice had promised to share a draft of related amendments to the Land Revenue Act but had not yet done so due to short notice. The Ministry assured the draft would be provided before the next meeting.

Considering these factors, the bill was deferred.

MNAs Zara Wadood Fatemi, Kiran Haider, Syed Hafeezuddin, Ali Muhammad Khan, Umair Khan Niazi, Hassan Sabir, Aliya Kamran, Sohail Sultan, Javid Hanif Khan, Minister of State for Law and Justice, secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, along with relevant staff attended the meeting.

