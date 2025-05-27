AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-27

JSMM behind violent Moro protests: Sharjeel

Press Release Published 27 May, 2025 03:05am

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has claimed that the recent violent protests in Moro were carried out on the call of banned group Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) and included outsiders among the miscreants.

Speaking at a press conference, Memon said masked protesters gathered at the bypass road and stirred up trouble. According to him, the protesters opened fire and hurled stones at police, injuring two officers. He clarified police did not use tear gas.

The minister alleged that non-locals joined the protest and set fire to the homes of the interior minister and an oil tanker.

The chaos left nine people injured and two dead, reportedly from bullets fired by protesters.He also played video evidence during the briefing and warned that JSMM’s exiled leader Shafi Burfat is involved in anti-state activities from abroad. Misleading propaganda also spared on social media, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sharjeel Inam Memon JSMM Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz

