Less than 5% of Gaza's cropland is useable, UN assessment shows

Reuters Published 26 May, 2025 05:11pm
GENEVA: Less than 5% of Gaza’s cropland can be cultivated due to damage and access restrictions, “exacerbating the risk of famine in the area”, according to a UN assessment published on Monday.

“This level of destruction is not just a loss of infrastructure – it is a collapse of Gaza’s agrifood system and of lifelines,” said Beth Bechdol, Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization which produced the assessment alongside the UN Satellite Centre.

Before the Israel-Hamas war began over 19 months ago, Gazan farmers cultivated a range of crops including citrus fruits, dates and olives, despite the area being among the most densely populated in the world.

Now, half a million people face starvation, according to a global hunger monitor, amid Israeli restrictions on food imports after an 11-week blockade.

In total, just 688 hectares, or 4.6% of the total, is available for cultivation, the UN assessment said.

Gaza rescuers say 52 killed in Israeli strikes, including 33 in a school

It showed that more than 80% of Gaza’s cropland had been damaged in the war. A total of 77.8% is not accessible, the statement said, based on a UN assessment of Israeli restricted sites and evacuation orders.

The report found that nearly three-quarters of greenhouses had been damaged in the war and over 80% of wells, according to the assessment based on high-resolution satellite imagery.

It described the situation as “particularly critical” in the southern area of Rafah and in the northern areas where nearly all cropland is inaccessible, the statement said.

Israel UN UNITED NATIONS Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israel Hamas war Gaza aid Gaza war Israel Gaza war cropland

