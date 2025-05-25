CM’s message on ‘Int’l Day of Markhor’

LAHORE: “The purpose of celebrating this day on a global scale is to protect Markhor and wildlife,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on the International Day of Markhor, Pakistan’s national animal.

She added, “Markhor is found in Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kohistan and Hunza regions of Pakistan. Markhor is considered to be a majestic animal which is a symbol of Pakistan’s rich natural heritage.”

The Chief Minister said, “Protection of Markhor represents our commitment to the conservation of biodiversity, and maintaining ecological balance. We all pledge to work together to protect not only Markhor but all endangered species. Historic steps are being taken to protect wildlife in Punjab.”

