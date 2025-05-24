Release of IK on parole: IHC issues its written order in Gandapur’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, issued its written order in a petition of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Ali Amin Gandapur seeking the release of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan on parole.

In its written order, a single bench of Acting Chief Justice of IHC Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar issued the order and sought assistance of the counsel for the petitioner.

Justice Dogar wrote, “While dictating the order, certain facts emerged, which require further assistance of counsel for the petitioner.” After saying this, the judge directed to relist the case.

In this matter, the Office objected that the petition was not filed by the aggrieved individual himself and failed to name Imran Khan as a party in it. Additionally, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) — the prosecuting authority in the case in which Khan is serving sentence — was not listed as a respondent.

The registrar also noted that the pleading are not clear and full addresses of involved parties were missing, and raised concerns over the legal standing of a third party seeking such relief on behalf of a convicted individual.

KPK Chief Minister Gandapur had moved the IHC for release of Imran Khan on parole for promotion of national harmony in this time of crisis.

Gandapur moved the court through Sardar Latif Khosa and Shah Faisal, advocate general (AG) KPK and cited Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Interior, Home Department Punjab, Superintendent Adiala Jail and Parole Committee Punjab as respondents.

Latif Khosa submitted that the petitioner, Ali Amin Gandapur is the chief minister of KPK and a senior member of PTI, largest political party, governing KPK and commanding widespread public support. He added that the PTI has a direct interest in seeking the release on parole of its founding Chairman, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, whose detention in politically-motivated cases undermines national unity and public interest during a national emergency.

He submitted that in this case the release of Imran, the former prime minister of Pakistan on parole squarely falls within the powers of this court, the circumstances being a fit case falling squarely within the definition quoted above, read with rule 18, 21, 22, of the probation of offender’s rule 1961, besides in the supreme national interest i.e. promotion of national harmony in this time of crisis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025