AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

Release of IK on parole: IHC issues its written order in Gandapur’s plea

Terence J Sigamony Published May 24, 2025 Updated May 24, 2025 07:48am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, issued its written order in a petition of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Ali Amin Gandapur seeking the release of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan on parole.

In its written order, a single bench of Acting Chief Justice of IHC Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar issued the order and sought assistance of the counsel for the petitioner.

Justice Dogar wrote, “While dictating the order, certain facts emerged, which require further assistance of counsel for the petitioner.” After saying this, the judge directed to relist the case.

In this matter, the Office objected that the petition was not filed by the aggrieved individual himself and failed to name Imran Khan as a party in it. Additionally, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) — the prosecuting authority in the case in which Khan is serving sentence — was not listed as a respondent.

The registrar also noted that the pleading are not clear and full addresses of involved parties were missing, and raised concerns over the legal standing of a third party seeking such relief on behalf of a convicted individual.

KPK Chief Minister Gandapur had moved the IHC for release of Imran Khan on parole for promotion of national harmony in this time of crisis.

Gandapur moved the court through Sardar Latif Khosa and Shah Faisal, advocate general (AG) KPK and cited Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Interior, Home Department Punjab, Superintendent Adiala Jail and Parole Committee Punjab as respondents.

Latif Khosa submitted that the petitioner, Ali Amin Gandapur is the chief minister of KPK and a senior member of PTI, largest political party, governing KPK and commanding widespread public support. He added that the PTI has a direct interest in seeking the release on parole of its founding Chairman, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, whose detention in politically-motivated cases undermines national unity and public interest during a national emergency.

He submitted that in this case the release of Imran, the former prime minister of Pakistan on parole squarely falls within the powers of this court, the circumstances being a fit case falling squarely within the definition quoted above, read with rule 18, 21, 22, of the probation of offender’s rule 1961, besides in the supreme national interest i.e. promotion of national harmony in this time of crisis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

