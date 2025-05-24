CM appreciates CTD for killing 3 terrorists

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed gratitude on the successful culmination of operation being launched against the terrorists in Mianwali.

She paid tribute to the CTD team and congratulated them for consigning to hell three terrorists. She vowed, “Punjab government’s resolve to stamp out terrorism is unwavering and unflinching. The terrorists who attempt to indulge into any sort of terrorist activity will be given a befitting reply and will be dealt with an iron hand.”

Moreover, the CM has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of a renowned Punjabi poet Tajammul Kaleem.

She has expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family. She maintained that late Tajammul Kaleem was a unique poet of distinctive dialects.

