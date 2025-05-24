AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.26%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

UAF, AFL ink LoI

Press Release Published 24 May, 2025 06:21am

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and Alliance Française de Lahore (AFL) have inked a Letter of Intent (LoI) to foster academia, cultural and research collaborations.

The LoI was duly signed by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali and Director AFL Fabrice Disdier at Meeting Room, UAF Director External Linkages Muhammad Tehseen Azhar from UAF, focal person from UAF Dr Muhammad Atif, Deputy Director AFL Imran Asif, Director Research UAF Dr Imran Arshad also attended the meeting.

As per agreement, Alliance Française de Lahore (AFL) will assist in making French Center Faisalabad Alliance Française, the standard reference for French Language, culture and civilization in Faisalabad. They will also assist UAF in the trainings of tutors. They will also hold culture activities, seminars and events.

