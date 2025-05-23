AIRLINK 166.44 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (0.98%)
Power sector reforms high priority: PM

Recorder Report Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 08:49am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Thursday that reforming the country’s power sector remains a top government priority, with efforts focused on cutting circular debt and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Sharif made the remarks while chairing a high-level meeting on the supply and consumption of gas nationwide, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

He was briefed on a comprehensive long-term strategy for the gas sector and expressed confidence that further energy sector reforms, particularly in gas, would help gradually reduce and eventually eliminate circular debt.

PM Shehbaz approves 10-year roadmap for Pakistan’s power sector

The prime minister welcomed the establishment of new exploration blocks aimed at boosting domestic gas production and discovering fresh reserves.

Officials also briefed him on financial stabilisation measures in the gas sector, strategic planning initiatives and steps to improve governance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

GAS circular debt energy sector gas supply power sector gas sector power sector reforms PM Shehbaz Sharif pakistan power sector

