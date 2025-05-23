AIRLINK 165.73 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.55%)
No support for IMF terms unless IK given access to PTI leaders: CM

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published May 23, 2025 Updated May 23, 2025 06:40am

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur issued a blunt warning Thursday, declaring that his provincial government would not back the federal government’s efforts to meet International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions unless jailed party founding chairman Imran Khan was granted access to party leaders.

Speaking to reporters outside Rawalpindi’s notorious Adiala Jail following a meeting with the former prime minister, Gandapur demanded that five to six senior PTI members be permitted to meet with Khan to finalise the KP budget for the next fiscal year.

The high-stakes ultimatum comes as both federal and provincial governments prepare their budgets, with Islamabad seeking a crucial new deal with the IMF to stabilise Pakistan’s ailing economy.

Gandapur, a close confidant of Khan, reiterated the PTI’s long-standing claim that the party’s “mandate” in the 2024 elections was “stolen,” emphasising the need for “constitutional supremacy” and “real democracy.”

The CM also called for swift judicial action on pending cases against PTI leaders, urging the judiciary to deliver final verdicts and demanding Khan’s immediate release.

He emphasised that the PTI chief was ready for talks, stressing national reconciliation as a priority.

On the budget, Gandapur confidently touted KP as the only province to meet its performance targets, vowing that the upcoming budget would be the “best” yet.

Taking aim at the federal government, Gandapur again warned that KP would refuse to participate in IMF negotiations unless the Islamabad leadership shifted its “attitude” toward the PTI-led province.

In response to the ongoing corruption scandal allegedly involving Rs40 billion, Gandapur directed pointed criticism at former KP CM Mahmood Khan and ex-finance minister Taimur Khan Jhagra, calling for an investigation into their roles.

He claimed his administration had already recovered Rs20 billion and vowed to retrieve the remaining funds.

