IK refuses to undergo polygraph test: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has, as usual, refused to undergo a polygraph test for the third time, thereby not only defying court orders but also evading the truth.

Azma Bokhari said that the PTI founder has been deliberately avoiding the polygraph test team for the past three days. At times, it is reported that he is asleep, at other times he is said to be eating, and occasionally the excuse is made that his lawyers are unavailable, she added.

She further remarked, “He still cannot come to terms with the fact that he is a convicted criminal serving a sentence in jail. He must understand that this is Adiala Jail, not Bani Gala.”

The minister added that Lahore police reached the prison under court orders to conduct polygraph and photogrammetry tests of the PTI founder, but he has repeatedly tried to evade the process using various excuses. “His sisters and party leadership frequently cite court orders in their statements, yet the PTI founder himself is unwilling to comply with those very orders,” she said.

