AIRLINK 161.80 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.79%)
BOP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
CPHL 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
FCCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
FLYNG 52.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.33%)
HUBC 142.10 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.49%)
HUMNL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
KEL 4.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.61%)
MLCF 76.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.38%)
OGDC 213.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.11%)
PACE 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.12%)
PAEL 45.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
PIAHCLA 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
POWER 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
PPL 174.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.18%)
PRL 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PTC 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
SEARL 85.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
SSGC 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.65%)
SYM 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TELE 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
TRG 63.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
BR100 12,895 Increased By 25.5 (0.2%)
BR30 38,212 Increased By 14.4 (0.04%)
KSE100 120,328 Increased By 396.5 (0.33%)
KSE30 36,748 Increased By 150.8 (0.41%)
May 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-22

Unilateral IWT suspension: Senate body urges NDMA, ministries to conduct assessment

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 22 May, 2025 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination has urged the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and ministries of Climate Change, and Water Resources to work together and conduct a joint assessment in the wake of unilateral suspension of Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) on part of India.

The committee met Wednesday under the leadership of Sherry Rehman, the panel’s Chairperson, to take up the relevant issues.

Addressing the meeting, she called for an immediate and coordinated action on safeguarding the Indus River in the aftermath of IWT suspension by India.

“This is not just a violation of international law—it is a form of water and climate weaponisation by India. If the water flow from mountains to delta is compromised, we will witness the salinisation of breadbaskets-especially Sindh and a collapse in food security,” she cautioned.

“More than 240 million Pakistanis are effectively being held hostage,” Rehman said.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik and his team briefed the committee on Summer Contingency Plan 2025.

The NDMA officials shared data indicating an early and volatile monsoon season, with increased probability of cloudbursts, Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), and windstorms.

“We are monitoring climate signals from 270 earth and weather satellites and are now able to offer early, confirmatory alerts using seismic, hydromet, and oceanic data systems,” said the chairman NDMA in his briefing to the committee.

Utilising a comprehensive archive of disaster records dating back to 1900, NDMA can predict climate-related disasters up to 10 months in advance, he said.

The NDMA has developed a mobile application to support public awareness by delivering timely alerts and educational messages in multiple languages, Malik said.

Pakistan loses $4 million annually due to climate-intensified disasters, the briefing revealed.

Apart from the relevant government officials, the NDMA briefing was attended by the Senate committee members including Shahzaib Durrani, Naseema Ehsan, and Quratul Ain Marri.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NDMA climate change Sherry Rehman IWT

Comments

200 characters

Unilateral IWT suspension: Senate body urges NDMA, ministries to conduct assessment

PSDP budget proposals against indicative ceiling reviewed

Pakistan has $2.5bn surplus in trade with US: Aurangzeb

April FCA: PD seeks Rs1.27/unit positive adjustment

APTMA for removing yarn & fabric from ambit of EFS

Wang, Dar discuss Kashmir dispute, CPEC

Trilateral cooperation: CPEC to be extended to Afghanistan

Ministry launches strategy to regulate digital assets

FBR endorses viewpoint of Senate panel: Undue taxation relocating businesses to Dubai

India’s IWT abeyance action a move aimed at destroying Pakistan’s agriculture, Senate body told

Khuzdar attack on school van: Forces vow to ‘relentlessly pursue’ culprits

Read more stories