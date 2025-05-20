AIRLINK 155.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.32%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-20

Telephonic exchange: Pakistan NSA Asim, Iranian counterpart discuss cooperation

NNI Published May 20, 2025 Updated May 20, 2025 09:26am

ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor (NSA) Lt Gen Asim Malik and Iranian NSA Ali Akbar Ahmadian held a detailed telephone exchange on Monday.

The conversation touched on a range of shared concerns, with both sides expressing interest in strengthening economic engagement and jointly addressing regional security challenges.

Ahmadian stressed that Iran and Pakistan “will not allow regional peace to be undermined by external players.”

Lt Gen Asim Malik added Iran’s “positive and stabilising role” in the region and reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to collaborate more closely with Tehran on matters of mutual interest.

The phone call follows a similar exchange last week between the Iranian NSA and his Indian counterpart, suggesting a renewed diplomatic push by Tehran to enhance regional linkages.

