Three terrorists killed in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Security forces eliminated three terrorists affiliated with the Indian-sponsored Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) during two separate intelligence-based operations in Balochistan on May 17 and 18, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the ISPR, the first operation was carried out in the Gishkur area of Awaran district, where troops acted on credible intelligence regarding the presence of BLF operatives. During the intense exchange of fire, terrorist Younas was killed, while two of his accomplices sustained injuries.

In a separate engagement in Turbat town of Ketch district, security forces neutralised two high-profile BLF terrorists — Sabr Ullah, identified as the ring leader, and Amjad alias Bichoo.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from the terrorists who, the ISPR noted, were involved in multiple attacks against law enforcement agencies and in the targeted killing of civilians.

Sanitisation operations are currently underway in both areas to ensure the complete elimination of any remaining terrorist threats.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain resolute in their commitment to thwart any attempt by Indian proxies to destabilise the peace, stability, and progress of Balochistan,” the military’s media wing reiterated.

