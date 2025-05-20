KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 19, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 M.T Disc Pakistan Nation 18-05-2025 Mardan Crude Oil Ship Op-2 Bow Disc Alpine Marine 19-05-2025 Titanium Chemical Services Op-3 Barve Disc Alpine Marine 18-05-2025 Mogas Services B-1 Salamah Disc Alpine Marine 17-05-2025 Chemical Services B-2 Om Disc Alpine Marine 18-05-2025 Shanghai Chemical Services B-9/B-8 Gfs Juno Dis./Load Eastwind 18-05-2025 Continers Shipping Co B-12/B-14 Belmont Load Ocean 14-05-2025 Clinkers Services B-13/B-14 Menomoee Disc Legend Shipping General &logistics 19-05-2025 Cargo B-14/B-15 Interlink Disc Bulk Shipping 18-05-2025 Priority DAP Agencies B-16/B-17 Paolo Load Bulk Shipping 17-05-2025 Topic Clinkers Agencies Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Rice N.S.shipping 21-05-2025 Line Nmb-1 Al Sulaiman Load Rice N.S.shipping 22-05-2025 Line ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-20/B21 Pan Spirit Disc Rock WmaShipcare 18-05-2025 Phosphate Services B-24 Jasmin Load Rice Ocean World 14-05-2025 B-24/B-25 Pera Load Gulf Maritime 19-05-2025 Defence Services Pak Store B-29/B-30 X-Press Dis./Load Xpress Feeders Kohima Containers Shipping 18-05-2025 Agency Pakistan ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 Melbourne Dis./Load Diamond Shippin 18-05-2025 Bridge Containers Services Sapt-3 Seaspan Dis./Load Gac Pakistan 18-05-2025 Santos Containers Sapt-4 Hyundai Dis./Load United Marine 19-05-2025 Jupiter Containers Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Belmont 19-05-2025 Load Clinkers Ocean Services ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Zhong Gu Ji Nan 19-05-2025 D/L Container - Sofia Express 19-05-2025 D/L Container - Xin Hang Zhou 19-05-2025 D/L Container - Nara 19-05-2025 D/L Container - Princess Wafya 19-05-2025 D/L Container - Gina Cheetah 20-05-2025 D/2000 Base Oil - Groton 20-05-2025 D/L Container - Jira Bhum 20-05-2025 D/L Container - One Maxim 20-05-2025 D/L Container - Zhong Gu Hang Zhou 20-05-2025 D/L Container - Dsi Pyxis 20-05-2025 L/58323 Clinkers - Adenture. 20-05-2025 Acid - ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Araya 19-05-2025 Container ship - M.T Shalamar 19-05-2025 Tanker - Fsl Kelang 19-05-2025 Container ship - Seaspan Santos 19-05-2025 Container ship - Leopard 2 19-05-2025 Clinker - Sandpiper 19-05-2025 General Cargo - =============================================================================

