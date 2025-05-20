KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 19, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 M.T Disc Pakistan Nation 18-05-2025
Mardan Crude Oil Ship
Op-2 Bow Disc Alpine Marine 19-05-2025
Titanium Chemical Services
Op-3 Barve Disc Alpine Marine 18-05-2025
Mogas Services
B-1 Salamah Disc Alpine Marine 17-05-2025
Chemical Services
B-2 Om Disc Alpine Marine 18-05-2025
Shanghai Chemical Services
B-9/B-8 Gfs Juno Dis./Load Eastwind 18-05-2025
Continers Shipping Co
B-12/B-14 Belmont Load Ocean 14-05-2025
Clinkers Services
B-13/B-14 Menomoee Disc Legend Shipping
General &logistics 19-05-2025
Cargo
B-14/B-15 Interlink Disc Bulk Shipping 18-05-2025
Priority DAP Agencies
B-16/B-17 Paolo Load Bulk Shipping 17-05-2025
Topic Clinkers Agencies
Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Rice N.S.shipping 21-05-2025
Line
Nmb-1 Al Sulaiman Load Rice N.S.shipping 22-05-2025
Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B21 Pan Spirit Disc Rock WmaShipcare 18-05-2025
Phosphate Services
B-24 Jasmin Load Rice Ocean World 14-05-2025
B-24/B-25 Pera Load Gulf Maritime 19-05-2025
Defence Services Pak
Store
B-29/B-30 X-Press Dis./Load Xpress Feeders
Kohima Containers Shipping 18-05-2025
Agency Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2 Melbourne Dis./Load Diamond Shippin 18-05-2025
Bridge Containers Services
Sapt-3 Seaspan Dis./Load Gac Pakistan 18-05-2025
Santos Containers
Sapt-4 Hyundai Dis./Load United Marine 19-05-2025
Jupiter Containers Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Belmont 19-05-2025 Load Clinkers Ocean Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Zhong
Gu Ji Nan 19-05-2025 D/L Container -
Sofia Express 19-05-2025 D/L Container -
Xin Hang Zhou 19-05-2025 D/L Container -
Nara 19-05-2025 D/L Container -
Princess Wafya 19-05-2025 D/L Container -
Gina Cheetah 20-05-2025 D/2000 Base Oil -
Groton 20-05-2025 D/L Container -
Jira Bhum 20-05-2025 D/L Container -
One Maxim 20-05-2025 D/L Container -
Zhong Gu
Hang Zhou 20-05-2025 D/L Container -
Dsi Pyxis 20-05-2025 L/58323 Clinkers -
Adenture. 20-05-2025 Acid -
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Araya 19-05-2025 Container ship -
M.T Shalamar 19-05-2025 Tanker -
Fsl Kelang 19-05-2025 Container ship -
Seaspan Santos 19-05-2025 Container ship -
Leopard 2 19-05-2025 Clinker -
Sandpiper 19-05-2025 General Cargo -
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments