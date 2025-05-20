AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
Markets Print 2025-05-20

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 20 May, 2025 05:58am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (May 19, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              M.T            Disc           Pakistan Nation    18-05-2025
                  Mardan         Crude Oil      Ship
Op-2              Bow            Disc           Alpine Marine      19-05-2025
                  Titanium       Chemical       Services
Op-3              Barve          Disc           Alpine Marine      18-05-2025
                                 Mogas          Services
B-1               Salamah        Disc           Alpine Marine      17-05-2025
                                 Chemical       Services
B-2               Om             Disc           Alpine Marine      18-05-2025
                  Shanghai       Chemical       Services
B-9/B-8           Gfs Juno       Dis./Load      Eastwind           18-05-2025
                                 Continers      Shipping Co
B-12/B-14         Belmont        Load           Ocean              14-05-2025
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-13/B-14         Menomoee       Disc           Legend Shipping
                                 General        &logistics         19-05-2025
                                 Cargo
B-14/B-15         Interlink      Disc           Bulk Shipping      18-05-2025
                  Priority       DAP            Agencies
B-16/B-17         Paolo          Load           Bulk Shipping      17-05-2025
                  Topic          Clinkers       Agencies
Nmb-1             Al Naeemi 2    Load Rice      N.S.shipping       21-05-2025
                                                Line
Nmb-1             Al Sulaiman    Load Rice      N.S.shipping       22-05-2025
                                                Line
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-20/B21          Pan Spirit     Disc Rock      WmaShipcare        18-05-2025
                                 Phosphate      Services
B-24              Jasmin         Load Rice      Ocean World        14-05-2025
B-24/B-25         Pera           Load           Gulf Maritime      19-05-2025
                                 Defence        Services Pak
                                 Store
B-29/B-30         X-Press        Dis./Load      Xpress Feeders
                  Kohima         Containers     Shipping           18-05-2025
                                                Agency Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            Melbourne      Dis./Load      Diamond Shippin    18-05-2025
                  Bridge         Containers     Services
Sapt-3            Seaspan        Dis./Load      Gac Pakistan       18-05-2025
                  Santos         Containers
Sapt-4            Hyundai        Dis./Load      United Marine      19-05-2025
                  Jupiter        Containers     Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Belmont           19-05-2025     Load Clinkers                 Ocean Services
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Zhong
Gu Ji Nan         19-05-2025     D/L Container                              -
Sofia Express     19-05-2025     D/L Container                              -
Xin Hang Zhou     19-05-2025     D/L Container                              -
Nara              19-05-2025     D/L Container                              -
Princess Wafya    19-05-2025     D/L Container                              -
Gina Cheetah      20-05-2025     D/2000 Base Oil                            -
Groton            20-05-2025     D/L Container                              -
Jira Bhum         20-05-2025     D/L Container                              -
One Maxim         20-05-2025     D/L Container                              -
Zhong Gu
Hang Zhou         20-05-2025     D/L Container                              -
Dsi Pyxis         20-05-2025     L/58323 Clinkers                           -
Adenture.         20-05-2025     Acid                                       -
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Araya             19-05-2025     Container ship                             -
M.T Shalamar      19-05-2025     Tanker                                     -
Fsl Kelang        19-05-2025     Container ship                             -
Seaspan Santos    19-05-2025     Container ship                             -
Leopard 2         19-05-2025     Clinker                                    -
Sandpiper         19-05-2025     General Cargo                              -
=============================================================================

