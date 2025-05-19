AIRLINK 158.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.18%)
BOP 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
CPHL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.29%)
FCCL 47.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.73%)
FFL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (7.32%)
FLYNG 47.18 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-6.89%)
HUBC 140.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.88%)
KEL 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.55%)
MLCF 73.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.32%)
OGDC 211.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.09%)
PACE 5.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
PAEL 44.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.48%)
PIAHCLA 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 14.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.29%)
PPL 175.75 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.95%)
PRL 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.78%)
PTC 22.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.04%)
SEARL 86.47 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
SSGC 35.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
SYM 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
TELE 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.07%)
TPLP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.47%)
TRG 62.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
BR100 12,767 Decreased By -59.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,723 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.29%)
KSE100 119,690 Increased By 40.5 (0.03%)
KSE30 36,565 Decreased By -36.4 (-0.1%)
May 19, 2025
Markets

US stocks decline after Moody’s downgrade

AFP Published 19 May, 2025 07:01pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell early Monday after Moody’s slashed the United States’ credit rating as markets awaited further action on President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax cut measure.

Monday’s session was the first since Moody’s late Friday announced the downgrade, citing rising levels of US government debt and interest payment ratios “to levels that are significantly higher than similarly rated sovereigns.”

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 42,490.30.

The broad-based S&P 500 declined 0.7 percent to 5,914.20, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite shed 1.0 percent to 19,027.87.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Retailers set to give tariff view as US stock market roars back

The Moody’s downgrade “probably weighs on markets a bit here this morning,” Art Hogan of B. Riley Wealth Management.

Markets are closely watching Congress, where the full House is expected to vote this week on Trump’s fiscal legislation, which pairs tax reductions with cuts to health coverage for low-income Americans.

A House panel narrowly approved the measure on Sunday.

“The attention of markets has shifted a bit from everything being about trade to everything being about getting a budget passed,” Hogan said. “And in that light, there’s probably a bit of caution coming into a new week.”

Among individual companies, Walmart fell 2.3 percent after Trump slammed the company for warning of price increases due to his tariffs. Trump called on the retail giant to “EAT THE TARIFFS” on social media, adding, “I’ll be watching.”

