PDP calls for waging war against corruption

KARACHI: After successfully defeating India, now it is high time to wage a war against corruption in our own country and defeat it also, said Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday.

He said corruption and bribery is eroding the foundations of our nation. He said the corruption of the elite political class is a big curse, adding Pakistani politicians are considered amongst the highest corrupt people in the whole world.

He said that Pakistan is the fifth largest nation in the world but due to widespread corruption it is considered amongst the poorest countries of the world.

He said corruption of successive governments in Pakistan has resulted in a huge loan burden for Pakistanis and today this country is virtually governed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and without prior approval of the IMF we cannot make our national budget.

He said financial slavery is the worst form of slavery and presently we are enduring it.

Altaf Shakoor said the brave Pakistani armed forces defeated aggressive India and they could also help in defeating corruption. He said corruption is an internal security threat and thus it is the mandate of the armed forces to defeat it also. He said corruption is bleeding our economy and every year trillions of rupees are being devoured by it.

PDP Chairman said unfortunately the province of Sindh is considered as the most corrupt province of Pakistan with bad governance at its zenith here. He said every department and entity of the government is filthy corrupt, with the police department topping them all. He said the megacity Karachi is hardly hit by the corrupt and inefficient bureaucracy.

He demanded drastic reforms in police and bureaucracy to give the poor people of Pakistan a breather. He said a paperless governance system should be introduced in government offices to reduce bribery. He said there should be a strong whistle blowing system in the government sector to expose and punish dishonest officials. He said corrupt mafias like the sugar millers mafia are looting people with both hands. These mafias are sadly run by our politicians belonging to both treasury and opposition benches. Though these people fight inside and outside the parliament but when it comes to looting the people they always join hands.

Altaf Shakoor appealed to the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir to establish an entity within the internal security spectrum solely to fight corruption. He said if the widespread corruption is not checked it would soon affect every aspect of our national life including security. He said foolproof methods should be applied to tame our corrupt elements including the corrupt elite.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025