May 19, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-05-19

KP solar panel project example of corruption: Azma

Recorder Report Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 06:38am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s solar panel project is a clear example of corruption, commission mafia, and a lack of transparency. The project has reportedly fallen prey to commissions worth two billion rupees.

She said that Ali Amin Gandapur announced the project eight months ago, but surprisingly, tenders were issued even before the approval of the PC-1. According to her, public welfare projects in KP either never materialise, or if they do, they become victims of internal disputes among stakeholders.

Azma Bokhari asserted that the KP government’s entire performance is limited to press statements and political rhetoric, while the province’s public funds are being diverted toward protest movements and favored contractors.

She further added that slogans like “Tabdeeli” and “Tsunami” have turned into a grim joke for the people of KP, resulting in irreparable damage.

She remarked that Gandapur’s only record consists of three failed attacks on the federal government and Punjab. Bokhari demanded that the federal government immediately audit all funds given to the KP government.

She insisted that until the KP government accounts for its previous funds, the federal government should not release even a single penny more.

