AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-19

PDMA issues red alert as heatwave intensifies

NNI Published 19 May, 2025 06:15am

LAHORE: The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday advised the people to take necessary precautions as a severe heatwave is expected to intensify across major cities and plains of Punjab, with temperatures predicted to spike unusually by May 19.

Talking to a media, a spokesperson for the PDMA urged the tourists planning to visit Murree to stay informed about weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel during unstable weather conditions.

The spokesperson also advised the residents and visitors to remain indoors during severe weather conditions, steer clear of open or vulnerable areas and follow official advisories.

The spokesperson cautioned the citizens to stay updated with weather advisories available on media channels and instructed commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab to be on high alert due to anticipated heavy rainfall.

PDMA Heatwave

Comments

200 characters

PDMA issues red alert as heatwave intensifies

Tax revenue projected at 12.6pc of GDP

IMF warns India-Pakistan tensions could threaten reform, fiscal goals

Fund projects external financing needs at $19.316bn

IMF sets 11 new SBs under $7bn EFF

Fund projects external debt to rise to $126.731bn by FY26

Tariffs, geopolitical tensions: Fund warns of rising external risks

Microfinance banks: SBP sets Rs2bn MCR target

Indian aggression: dossier released

MoC prepares draft textile, apparel policy

Mini truck assembly line: Chinese investors agree to set up plant in Karachi

Read more stories