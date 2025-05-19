PDMA issues red alert as heatwave intensifies

LAHORE: The Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday advised the people to take necessary precautions as a severe heatwave is expected to intensify across major cities and plains of Punjab, with temperatures predicted to spike unusually by May 19.

Talking to a media, a spokesperson for the PDMA urged the tourists planning to visit Murree to stay informed about weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel during unstable weather conditions.

The spokesperson also advised the residents and visitors to remain indoors during severe weather conditions, steer clear of open or vulnerable areas and follow official advisories.

The spokesperson cautioned the citizens to stay updated with weather advisories available on media channels and instructed commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab to be on high alert due to anticipated heavy rainfall.