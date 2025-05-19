JI announces protests against lawlessness

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sindh on Sunday announced province-wide protests on Friday, May 23, against the worsening lawlessness.

Addressing a meeting of district heads from Lower Sindh, JI Sindh Chief Kashif Saeed Sheikh strongly criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government, which has ruled the province for the past 17 consecutive years, for failing to establish peace.

He said the entire province is plagued by lawlessness, with Kashmore, Ghotki, Shikarpur, and Jacobabad among the worst affected areas. The collusion between feudal lords, criminal gangs, and corrupt police officials, he added, has turned kidnapping for ransom into a profitable business.

Sheikh highlighted that mafias now control water resources, land, and other public assets, leading to a complete breakdown in law and order. This situation, he warned, is inflicting severe damage on education, the economy, business, and cultural life in Sindh. He said his party has consistently raised these issues through All Parties Conferences and sit-ins; however, despite repeated protests and public appeals, the authorities have failed to act.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025