Pakistan Print 2025-05-18

President visits Gujranwala Cantt

Nuzhat Nazar Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari paid a significant visit to Gujranwala Cantonment on Saturday, where he praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their exceptional professionalism and courage in the successful execution of Operation Marqa-e-Haq.

Accompanied by Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the president was received by Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, along with the Corps Commanders of Mangla and Gujranwala. The visit was marked by a solemn tribute to the military and civilian martyrs who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland.

President Zardari commended the Armed Forces for their unwavering determination in the face of unprovoked aggression and emphasised that the martyrs’ sacrifices remain a sacred national trust. “The sons of the soil, fortified by the spirit of the nation, stood with unflinching resolve to defend the country and neutralise hostile designs with exceptional valour,” he said.

He highlighted the swift and decisive response of Pakistan’s military forces, stating that history will remember how, within hours, they repelled aggression with unmatched precision. “This sent a clear and powerful message of Pakistan’s strength, resilience, and unity,” he added.

During his interaction with officers and troops, the president expressed pride in their high morale, combat readiness, and devotion to duty. He congratulated them on the successful culmination of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, reaffirming that the people of Pakistan regard their armed forces as the true guardians of national sovereignty and honour.

