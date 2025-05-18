AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-18

Shauzab, Aleema face off, but no truce

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 08:00am

ISLAMABAD: Kanwal Shauzab, the ex-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA and self-styled defender of the party’s honour, received a sharp reality check on Saturday, courtesy none other than Aleema Khan, the sister of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan.

What began as a fiery confrontation quickly turned into a humbling moment for Shauzab, who had accused Aleema Khan in a leaked video of undermining key party figures including acting chairman Gohar Ali Khan and tarnishing the party’s image, vowing a dramatic face-off.

However, when the ex-MNA, who had secured a seat in parliament reserved for women on PTI’s quota in 2018, crossed paths with Aleema Khan at the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), the anticipated “showdown” never materialised. Instead, Shauzab made a last-ditch attempt to offer an apology.

In a sudden change of stance, Shauzab denied the accusations from her video, claiming they were part of a smear campaign orchestrated by PML-N trolls. But Aleema Khan – like brother, like sister – uninterested in engaging in any drama, met her with cold indifference.

“I’m not angry with you. Now go,” Khan said, barely glancing at the politician before dismissing her.

Shauzab, still attempting to salvage the situation, tried to clarify that her words had been misinterpreted. But Aleema, displaying little more enthusiasm than someone scrolling through social media, responded dryly, “Others from PML-N and other parties also speak against me,” before walking off.

The encounter left Shauzab’s attempt at reconciliation in tatters, her hope for a dramatic showdown dissolving into an awkward, futile apology.

If Aleema Khan chose not to forgive her, the PTI insiders insisted, Shauzab’s political career could very well be left in the gutter, with no amount of backpedaling able to salvage her reputation or future within the party.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

