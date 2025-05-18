AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-18

Underpass project: officials say 85pc work completed

Nuzhat Nazar Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: The construction work on the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass project has been completed 85 percent, officials confirmed.

Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and DG Civil Defence Muhammad Ali Randhawa, accompanied by Member Admin, Member Engineering and Member Estate, visited the project site to assess the pace and quality of the ongoing development work. The visit was part of efforts to ensure timely delivery of infrastructure projects under the directives of Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi.

During the on-site briefing, project officials informed Chairman Randhawa that the structural framework of the underpass is nearly complete, and finishing work has begun. The remaining tasks include final touches to the concrete work, installation of electrical systems, and the implementation of horticultural features to enhance the overall aesthetics.

Work on the drainage system, asphalt laying, and road surfacing is progressing rapidly. The beautification phase, which includes the planting of environmentally friendly greenery and installation of modern LED lighting, is also underway.

Chairman Randhawa emphasised that work must continue 24/7 on all fronts to meet the project deadline. He reiterated that no negligence will be tolerated and that quality construction and visual appeal must go hand-in-hand.

He stated that the project, once completed, will serve as a key link for travellers between Islamabad International Airport and the scenic regions of Murree and Kashmir, offering signal-free, smooth passage. “With 85 percent of the work completed, we are close to delivering a major urban mobility solution that will ease congestion, save fuel, and improve the travel experience for citizens,” he remarked.

The CDA hopes to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe, marking another achievement in Islamabad’s expanding road infrastructure network.

