CM message on WT&IS Day

LAHORE: “Telecommunication is not just a means of communication, but a tool of taking knowledge, economy, governance, health and education to new heights,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on World Telecommunication & Information Society (WT&IS) Day.

She added, “In the modern world, only those nations win the race for development which make telecommunication and technology their weapons. A laptop in every student’s hand, internet in every village and e-filing system in every institution is a mission.”

