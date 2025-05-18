Meeting on food security finalises agri innovation plan

LAHORE: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired a consultative session on Saturday to finalize the “national innovation and growth action plan in the agricultural sector.”

The meeting held at PASSCO head office here was attended by Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman (via video link), Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary for Livestock Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Secretary Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Punjab Mudassir Riaz Malik, Secretary for Commodities and Price Control Department Punjab Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti. Also present were member of the Planning and Development Board Aslam Pervez, Director General of Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon, and other officials.

On this occasion, Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain stated that the Prime Minister’s goal is to enhance agricultural growth and increase agricultural exports to US$125 billion by 2030. He further noted that the Prime Minister envisions a second green revolution at the national level. To achieve this, 28 transformational initiatives will be taken across key sectors such as agriculture, livestock, and fisheries, aiming to enhance their value chains and significantly boost foreign exchange earnings.

In line with the Prime Minister’s given task, improvements will be brought in these sectors through six working groups. These groups will focus on technology and IT integration, research and farmer capacity building, promotion of agricultural mechanization, financial empowerment of farmers, development of legal and regulatory frameworks and overall growth in agricultural development.

The Federal Minister appreciated the progress in agriculture and livestock sectors in Punjab and commended the farmer-friendly initiatives of the Chief Minister Punjab. He emphasized that measures will be taken to ensure digital empowerment of farmers so they can access all necessary facilities at their doorstep.

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani speaking at the meeting stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, implementation is underway on an agricultural transformation plan worth over Rs400 billion. He added that key priorities include increasing crop yields through new seed technologies and promoting high-tech mechanization.

This year, four Agri Malls are being established, with plans to increase the number to 10 in the next fiscal year. Efforts are also underway to provide modern agricultural machinery for rent at the tehsil level. The Punjab Kissan Card has been introduced for the financial independence of farmers, through which Rs55 billion in interest-free agricultural loans have been disbursed. For the first time in the country’s history, 9,500 farmers have been provided green tractors with a subsidy of one million rupees each. To improve agricultural extension services, 1,000 young agricultural graduates have been hired to offer technical guidance to farmers. Furthermore, in the next fiscal year, an extension mobile office and laboratory will be established in every union council to offer free soil and water testing.

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman noted that agriculture and livestock sectors are improving under the farmer-friendly initiatives of the Chief Minister. He stressed the importance of introducing advanced seed production technologies in Pakistan to increase cotton yields.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo highlighted that there is a 25 percent duty on local machinery and 35 percent on imported machinery, which needs to be reduced to promote agricultural mechanization in the country.

