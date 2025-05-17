Rubio spoke with Russian counterpart ahead of Trump-Putin call, US says

ROME: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with each other on Saturday, the Department of State said.

During the call, Rubio welcomed the prisoner exchange agreement reached during recent talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkiye, the department’s spokesperson said.

Trump says he will speak with Putin, Zelenskyy on Monday

The secretary also emphasized US President Donald Trump’s call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the violence in Russia’s war in Ukraine, according the department.

Trump said he and Russia’s Vladimir Putin would speak on Monday morning.