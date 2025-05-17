AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Rubio spoke with Russian counterpart ahead of Trump-Putin call, US says

Reuters Published 17 May, 2025 09:21pm

ROME: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with each other on Saturday, the Department of State said.

During the call, Rubio welcomed the prisoner exchange agreement reached during recent talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkiye, the department’s spokesperson said.

Trump says he will speak with Putin, Zelenskyy on Monday

The secretary also emphasized US President Donald Trump’s call for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the violence in Russia’s war in Ukraine, according the department.

Trump said he and Russia’s Vladimir Putin would speak on Monday morning.

Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Marco Rubio

Comments

200 characters

Rubio spoke with Russian counterpart ahead of Trump-Putin call, US says

New Gaza talks ‘without any preconditions’ underway in Doha: Hamas

Trump praises ‘brilliant’ Pakistanis, says Islamabad ‘would love to trade with US’

Israeli strikes kill 146 Palestinians in Gaza in 24 hours, local health authorities say

Lammy says UK, US working to ensure enduring Pakistan, India ceasefire, dialogue

President Zardari praises military’s ‘unshakable courage’ in thwarting aggression during Gujranwala visit: ISPR

9 bills including income tax, dumping duty passed by NA

Heatwave to persist in Sindh till May 20: PMD

US warns Indian nationals of deportation, travel ban for overstaying visas

Pakistan April exports down 17.66% to $2.178bn MoM

SECP urges companies to ramp up cybersecurity amid Indian cyber-attacks threat

Read more stories