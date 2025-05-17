Heatwave to continue across Sindh until 20th

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday warned that a heatwave is likely to continue across most parts of Sindh until May 20. This is due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere, which is causing temperatures to rise above normal.

Daytime temperatures may be 5 to 7 degrees Celsius higher than usual in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushahro Feroze, Jacobabad, Larkana, and Sukkur. In Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, and Hyderabad, the rise is expected to be 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

