World

Italy and UAE announce deal on artificial intelligence hub

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 05:55pm
Italian Minister of Business Adolfo Urso. Photo: Reuters
MILAN: Italy and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to develop an artificial intelligence hub in Italy, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Friday.

Abu Dhabi-based AI group G42 has entered into a partnership with Italian company iGenius to build “the largest AI computing infrastructure in Europe”, Urso’s ministry said in a statement.

UAE and US agree on path for Abu Dhabi to buy most advanced AI chips, Trump says

G42 will be the main financier of the initial phase of the project, the ministry said.

Urso, speaking at an event in Milan, said the deal was aimed at building a supercomputer, adding that there were “strong chances” that the AI hub would be developed in the southeastern Apulia region.

