Dubai free zone launches instant, 60-minute business license

  • Meydan Free Zone's service enables entrepreneurs to obtain license in 60 minutes for AED 15,000
BR Web Desk Published May 16, 2025 Updated May 16, 2025 02:05pm

Dubai’s Meydan Free Zone has launched Fawri, a service that enables entrepreneurs to obtain a complete business license in 60 minutes for AED 15,000.

According to a statement published on Wednesday, “this innovative platform redefines the speed and simplicity of company formation in Dubai, empowering founders to launch their businesses with unprecedented efficiency.”

Meydan’s website states it is the only 100% digital free zone in Dubai.

Dubai ‘removes walls’ for free zone companies, allows them to operate in mainland

Fawri is a digital licensing solution designed for solo entrepreneurs. Eligible individuals can receive all “core legal documents” — including the business license, certificate of formation, share register, memorandum and articles of association, and lease agreement — within the hour.

Upon issuance of the license in under 60 minutes, entrepreneurs can immediately begin the visa application and corporate bank account setup process through Meydan Free Zone’s integrated digital ecosystem.

The initiative “reflects our deep belief that the entrepreneurial journey should begin with clarity, speed, and confidence,” said Mohammad Bin Humaidan Al Falasi, Strategic Director of Free Zone Licensing at Meydan Free Zone.

Entrepreneurs can combine up to three activity groups under one license, with the freedom to operate across different industries.

“With Fawri, we are setting a new benchmark for business setup in the UAE — one that is digital, founder-first, and globally competitive.”

“Fawri ensures that business owners are not just licensed but operational within the same day,” he added.

Fawri offers 100% foreign ownership, zero paid-up capital requirements, full repatriation of capital and profits, and freedom to lease office space anywhere in Dubai with Department of Economy & Tourism approval.

“The launch of Fawri reinforces Meydan Free Zone’s commitment to driving digital transformation, enabling founder-led businesses, and making Dubai the destination of choice for global entrepreneurship,” its statement said.

Back in March, Dubai announced new rules allowing companies set up inside its many free zones to operate outside of them in a move that was hailed as “a gateway to growth”.

