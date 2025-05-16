Oil prices heading for 1% weekly gain on U.S.-China trade detente

BEIJING: Oil prices edged up on Friday following a sharp drop in the previous session, heading for a weekly gain of more than 1% as U.S.-China trade optimism outweighed the prospects of Iranian supply returning to the market.

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.26%, to $64.70 a barrel by 0007 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 18 cents, or 0.29%, to $61.80.

Prices had fallen more than 2% in the previous session after President Donald Trump said the U.S. was getting “close” to reaching a nuclear deal with Iran and that Tehran had “sort of” agreed to its terms. A source familiar with the talks however said there were still gaps to bridge.

Oil prices had surged earlier in the week after the U.S. and China, the world’s two biggest oil consumers and economies, agreed to a 90-day pause on their trade war during which both sides would sharply lower trade duties.

Crude oil climbs more than $1 on tariff cuts, outlook

The hefty tit-for-tat Sino-U.S. tariffs had raised fears of a sharp blow to global growth and oil demand.

However, oil trade remains hostage to supply dynamics, including the possibility of Iranian supplies returning to market following any deal between Washington and Tehran.

“The easing geopolitical risks weighed on sentiment already burdened by fears of rising supply from fellow OPEC members,” ANZ bank said in a note to clients.

The International Energy Agency said on Thursday it expects global supply to rise by 1.6 million barrels per day this year, up 380,000 bpd from the previous forecast, as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members unwind output cuts.