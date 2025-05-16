Maryam has emerged as most active CM during ‘wartime’: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that no statement came from the founder of PTI during the war, while Aleema Khan called the war a mutual understanding.

“During this time, PTI’s entire social media remained busy in campaigning against its own country and army. Ali Amin Gandapur, during the days of war, kept making rounds of Adiala Jail and continued misbehaving,” Azma said.

She said that Maryam Nawaz played the most active role as Chief Minister during the days of war.

When drones were falling, Maryam Nawaz kept Punjab’s civil administration active, she added. Responding to the statement of Barrister Saif, the minister said that although Barrister Saif is called the Information Minister, he neither has information nor knowledge.

Azma Bokhari said that Barrister Saif is handed over pre-written statements, and he circulates them in the media without any verification, which is an extremely irresponsible act.

While paying tribute to the role of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif during the war situation, she said that Maryam Nawaz not only played the role of an active Chief Minister but also raised the morale of the Pakistan Army through her speeches and evoked a spirit of patriotism among the people of Punjab.

She further said that the entire PTI remained absent from the scene during the war. Whenever the nation unites, PTI is seen standing in the enemy’s ranks.

She added that this war has exposed many faces.

The whole nation stood shoulder to shoulder with its brave armed forces, while on the other side, PTI’s abusive brigade, as per routine, remained engaged in spreading lies, chaos, and rumours. The nation now knows very well whose project PTI was and where their loyalties lie, she added.

