KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that today was a very significant day as it was observed as Victory Day and Thanksgiving Day across Sindh.

According to the directives of President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Faryal Talpur, Sindh government and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are observing Victory Day and Thanksgiving Day across Sindh.

He said that this success will be remembered by future generations for how our soldiers defeated India. It will be recorded in history in golden letters.

Addressing a ceremony held here to mark Thanksgiving Day and Victory Day, Sharjeel Memon said that the brave soldiers of Pakistan’s Navy, Air Force, and Army inflicted a decisive defeat on India. He stated that Pakistan has shattered India’s dream of becoming an Asian Tiger. A clear message has been sent to the world: if there is a true super tiger in Asia, it is Pakistan.

He said that this war was won not only by our brave armed forces but also by the entire Pakistani nation. While the Indian media continued to spread false propaganda and the Indian government imposed restrictions on Pakistani channels, vloggers, and YouTube streams, the role played by the Pakistani media remains unforgettable.

Memon said that this war was also fought by the Bhutto family. India not only engaged in conflict but also feared that Pakistan might press the nuclear button. It was none other than the Leader of the People, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who made Pakistan a nuclear power. During this war, we also remembered Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto— she, too, was symbolically present, as it was she who provided Pakistan with missile technology. The Supreme Commander of Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari, played a leading role, and the third generation of this family, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, also stood at the forefront in this war.

He said that the way Bilawal Bhutto Zardari represented Pakistan’s cause in front of the international media is unparalleled. This is the same Bilawal who, at the United Nations, called Modi the Butcher of Gujarat and the Butcher of Kashmir. The Bharatiya Janata Party retaliated by placing a bounty on Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s head. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari still went to India and dared to advocate the case of Kashmir there as well.

Sharjeel Memon said, “I salute not only our brave armed forces but also the courageous members of the PPP. The entire three generations of the Bhutto family were consistent in this war, and their services were at the forefront. As long as the world is alive, Pakistan will survive. Our youngsters have made the entire nation proud by defeating India in this way.”

