Pakistan Print 2025-05-16

Roundtable discussion held to shape first media, info literacy strategy

Press Release Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: In a significant step toward fostering a digitally responsible and informed society, UNESCO, in collaboration with Media Foundation 360, the Department of Digital Media at the University of the Punjab and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) organised a high-level technical session in Islamabad titled “Shaping National Policy: Enhancing Policymakers’ Understanding of Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Challenges.”

The session brought together members of the National Assembly, parliamentarians from the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, media professionals, communication strategists, and academic experts to discuss the integration of Media and Information Literacy into Pakistan’s national policy frameworks.

Held at PIPS Seminar Room-II, the event served as a platform to deliberate on how MIL can serve as a tool to combat disinformation, foster critical thinking, and build democratic resilience among citizens, particularly youth.

The event commenced with welcoming remarks from Executive Director of PIPS Asim Khan Goraya, who emphasized the importance of equipping policymakers with strategic insights into the risks posed by misinformation in the digital age.

Chairperson of the Department of Digital Media and the lead for the strategy development Prof. Dr. Savera Mujib Shami presented the key elements of the draft National MIL Strategy. She highlighted the strategy’s focus on embedding MIL into Pakistan’s educational curricula, media practices, and governance systems, with an emphasis on youth empowerment, gender inclusion, and ethical digital engagement.

The Officer-in-Charge of the UNESCO Office in Pakistan Antony Kar Hung Tam addressed the gathering and underlined UNESCO’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in building inclusive knowledge societies. He reiterated the organization’s vision of empowering citizens to navigate the complex digital information landscape safely and responsibly through Media and Information Literacy.

The session featured an interactive panel discussion and roundtable dialogue, chaired by the member of the National Assembly Syeda Shehla Raza. The conversation revolved around the urgent need to empower youth with critical thinking skills, promote civic education, and instill democratic values to counter the growing threat of disinformation. Participants discussed how MIL could be used beyond classrooms to strengthen public discourse and social cohesion.

The concluding session was chaired by the Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture Huzaifa Rehman. Notable participants included Senator Sarmad Ali, Pullain Baloch, Chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting; MNA Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani, General Secretary of the Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF); as well as members of the National Assembly Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ms. Rana Ansar, and Ms. Asia Naz Tanoli. Mubashar Bukhari, President of Media Foundation 360; Muhammad Noshad Ali, Group Executive Editor of Daily Pakistan; and Ms. Amina Ali, a Culture and Communication Strategist, also took part in the round-table, contributing valuable insights to the discussion

