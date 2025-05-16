Markets Print 2025-05-16
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Thursday (May 15, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.96 11.46
2-Week 10.95 11.45
1-Month 10.96 11.46
3-Month 11.12 11.37
6-Month 11.16 11.41
9-Month 11.15 11.65
1-Year 11.16 11.66
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
