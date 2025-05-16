KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 15, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 Swan Lake Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 13-05-2025 Op-2 EmZenitith Disc Gac Pakistan 15-05-2025 Jet Oil B-9/B-8 Addison Dis/Load Oceansea 14-05-2025 Containers Shipping B-10/B-11 Sandpiper Disc Seahawks 12-05-2025 General Asia Global Cargo B-11/B-12 Leopard II Load Clinkers Bulk Shipping Agenci 13-05-2025 B-11/B-12 Belmont Load Ocean Service 14-05-2025 Clinker B-14/B-15 Pan Spirit Disc Rock WmaShipcare 14-05-2025 Phosphate Services Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N.S Shipping 16-04-202 Line Nmb-2 Reza Load Rice Al Faizan 22-04-2025 International Nmb-2 Khaledi 2 Load Rice Al Faizan 16-04-2025 International ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Leo Disc Sirius Logistic 13-05-2025 Ammonium Pakistan Nitrate B-24 Jasmin Load Rice Ocean World 14-05-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Cma Cgm Dis./Load Cma Cgm 15-05-2025 Zanzibar Containers Pakistan Sapt-4 Gsl Dis./Load Gac Pakistan 14-05-2025 Christen Containers ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Swan Lake 15-05-2025 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship Corpt ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Princess 15-05-2025 L/4000 Rice Pak Liner Wafya Agencies M.T Mardan 16-05-2025 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt Melbourne Bridge 16-05-2025 D/L Container Diamond Shipping Services Hmm Promise 16-05-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Msc Greenwich 15-05-2025 Container Ship - East 15-05-2025 Bulk - Aqua 1 15-05-2025 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Nil MW-2 Beyond-2 Cement Crystal May 12th, 2025 Sea Serv MW-4 Blue Coal Ocean May 13th, 2025 Akihabara World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Nord Utopia Coal Trade to Shore May 13th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Chinook-I Palm oil Alpine May 13th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Chiristiana-P Soya Alpine May 11th, 2025 Bean Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Lusail LNG GSA May 14th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Ginga Chemicals Alpine May 14th, 2025 Ocelot ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Grand Ace Fuel oil Alpine May 15th, 2025 Milaha Rass Laffan LNG GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Chinook-I Palm oil Alpine May 15th, 2025 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= UOG Harriet-G Mogas Trans Marine May 15th, 2025 Corrina Soya Ocean Service Waiting for Berths Bean Seed Gloria Soya East Wind -do- Bean Seed Bam Bam Mogas Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Rhine Palm oil Alpine May 15th, 2025 As Alexandria Container GAC May 16th, 2025 Seaspan Calicanto Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

