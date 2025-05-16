KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 15, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 Swan Lake Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 13-05-2025
Op-2 EmZenitith Disc Gac Pakistan 15-05-2025
Jet Oil
B-9/B-8 Addison Dis/Load Oceansea 14-05-2025
Containers Shipping
B-10/B-11 Sandpiper Disc Seahawks 12-05-2025
General Asia Global
Cargo
B-11/B-12 Leopard II Load Clinkers Bulk
Shipping Agenci 13-05-2025
B-11/B-12 Belmont Load Ocean Service 14-05-2025
Clinker
B-14/B-15 Pan Spirit Disc Rock WmaShipcare 14-05-2025
Phosphate Services
Nmb-1 Mobin Load Rice N.S Shipping 16-04-202
Line
Nmb-2 Reza Load Rice Al Faizan 22-04-2025
International
Nmb-2 Khaledi 2 Load Rice Al Faizan 16-04-2025
International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Leo Disc Sirius Logistic 13-05-2025
Ammonium Pakistan
Nitrate
B-24 Jasmin Load Rice Ocean World 14-05-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Cma Cgm Dis./Load Cma Cgm 15-05-2025
Zanzibar Containers Pakistan
Sapt-4 Gsl Dis./Load Gac Pakistan 14-05-2025
Christen Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Swan Lake 15-05-2025 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Princess 15-05-2025 L/4000 Rice Pak Liner
Wafya Agencies
M.T Mardan 16-05-2025 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Melbourne
Bridge 16-05-2025 D/L Container Diamond
Shipping Services
Hmm Promise 16-05-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Greenwich 15-05-2025 Container Ship -
East 15-05-2025 Bulk -
Aqua 1 15-05-2025 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Nil
MW-2 Beyond-2 Cement Crystal May 12th, 2025
Sea Serv
MW-4 Blue Coal Ocean May 13th, 2025
Akihabara World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Nord Utopia Coal Trade to Shore May 13th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Chinook-I Palm oil Alpine May 13th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Chiristiana-P Soya Alpine May 11th, 2025
Bean Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Lusail LNG GSA May 14th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Ginga Chemicals Alpine May 14th, 2025
Ocelot
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Grand Ace Fuel oil Alpine May 15th, 2025
Milaha
Rass Laffan LNG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Chinook-I Palm oil Alpine May 15th, 2025
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
UOG Harriet-G Mogas Trans Marine May 15th, 2025
Corrina Soya Ocean Service Waiting for Berths
Bean Seed
Gloria Soya East Wind -do-
Bean Seed
Bam Bam Mogas Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Rhine Palm oil Alpine May 15th, 2025
As Alexandria Container GAC May 16th, 2025
Seaspan
Calicanto Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
Comments