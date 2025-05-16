AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
May 16, 2025

Shipping Intelligence

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (May 15, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              Swan Lake      Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         13-05-2025
Op-2              EmZenitith     Disc           Gac Pakistan       15-05-2025
                                 Jet Oil
B-9/B-8           Addison        Dis/Load       Oceansea           14-05-2025
                                 Containers     Shipping
B-10/B-11         Sandpiper      Disc           Seahawks           12-05-2025
                                 General        Asia Global
                                 Cargo
B-11/B-12         Leopard        II             Load Clinkers Bulk
                                                Shipping Agenci    13-05-2025
B-11/B-12         Belmont        Load           Ocean Service      14-05-2025
                                 Clinker
B-14/B-15         Pan Spirit     Disc Rock      WmaShipcare        14-05-2025
                                 Phosphate      Services
Nmb-1             Mobin          Load Rice      N.S Shipping        16-04-202
                                                Line
Nmb-2             Reza           Load Rice      Al Faizan          22-04-2025
                                                International
Nmb-2             Khaledi 2      Load Rice      Al Faizan          16-04-2025
                                                International
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Leo            Disc           Sirius Logistic    13-05-2025
                                 Ammonium       Pakistan
                                 Nitrate
B-24              Jasmin         Load Rice      Ocean World        14-05-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Cma Cgm        Dis./Load      Cma Cgm            15-05-2025
                  Zanzibar       Containers     Pakistan
Sapt-4            Gsl            Dis./Load      Gac Pakistan       14-05-2025
                  Christen       Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Swan Lake         15-05-2025     Disc Crude Oil             Pakistan National
                                                                   Ship Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Princess          15-05-2025     L/4000 Rice                        Pak Liner
Wafya                                                                Agencies
M.T Mardan        16-05-2025     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                         Ship Corpt
Melbourne
Bridge            16-05-2025     D/L Container                        Diamond
                                                            Shipping Services
Hmm Promise       16-05-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Msc Greenwich     15-05-2025     Container Ship                             -
East              15-05-2025     Bulk                                       -
Aqua 1            15-05-2025     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Nil
MW-2              Beyond-2       Cement         Crystal        May 12th, 2025
                                                Sea Serv
MW-4              Blue           Coal           Ocean          May 13th, 2025
                  Akihabara                     World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Nord Utopia    Coal           Trade to Shore May 13th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Chinook-I      Palm oil       Alpine         May 13th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Chiristiana-P  Soya           Alpine         May 11th, 2025
                                 Bean Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Lusail         LNG            GSA            May 14th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Ginga          Chemicals      Alpine         May 14th, 2025
                  Ocelot
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Grand Ace         Fuel oil       Alpine                        May 15th, 2025
Milaha
Rass Laffan       LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Chinook-I         Palm oil       Alpine                        May 15th, 2025
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
UOG Harriet-G     Mogas          Trans Marine                  May 15th, 2025
Corrina           Soya           Ocean Service             Waiting for Berths
                  Bean Seed
Gloria            Soya           East Wind                               -do-
                  Bean Seed
Bam Bam           Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Rhine             Palm oil       Alpine                        May 15th, 2025
As Alexandria     Container      GAC                           May 16th, 2025
Seaspan
Calicanto         Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

