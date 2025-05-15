AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
May 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks dip, UnitedHealth dives on report of criminal probe

AFP Published 15 May, 2025 07:10pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks declined early Thursday following mixed economic data as shares of UnitedHealth Group dove on a report it faces a US criminal probe.

Data showed US retail sales were near-flat in the United States in April, while US wholesale inflation unexpectedly fell during the month.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of the possibility of “more persistent” supply shocks as the economy navigates President Donald Trump’s on-again, off-again approach to tariffs.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3 percent at 41,927.78.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.4 percent to 5,871.31, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.7 percent to 19,010.41.

S&P flat as investors focus on trade developments

Analysts have said US stocks could be poised for a retreat or a period of flatness after strong gains in recent weeks.

Among individual companies, UnitedHealth plunged more than 15 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported the health giant faces a US criminal investigation for possible Medicare fraud.

UnitedHealth said in a statement it had not been notified by the Justice Department of an investigation and criticized the “deeply irresponsible” article.

Walmart fell 4.1 percent as it warned of higher prices due to tariffs, saying the levies were still too high for the company to absorb without passing on to consumers.

Wall Street

Comments

200 characters

US stocks dip, UnitedHealth dives on report of criminal probe

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Trump says he’s ‘not interested’ in Apple building in India

Oil slides 3% on expectations for US-Iran nuclear deal

In call with PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijan president hails Pakistan’s ‘remarkable success’ during clash with India

Pakistan military vows ‘brutal’ response to any Indian ceasefire violation

RDA inflows down 25%, clock in at $177mn in April 2025

Gold price per tola falls Rs6,700 in Pakistan

Trump says US close to a nuclear deal with Iran

Pakistan slams Indian defence minister’s ‘irresponsible’ nuclear remarks: FO

Chinese weapons pass combat test in India-Pakistan clash ‘with flying colours’: report

Read more stories