ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan will emphasise in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday Turkiye’s view that there should be a ceasefire and peace talks without delay to end the war with Russia, Erdogan’s office said.

Erdogan will discuss with Zelenskiy all aspects of the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, the head of the presidential communication’s directorate, Fahrettin Altun, said on X.