ATC reserves verdict on photogrammetric tests of Imran Khan

May 15, 2025

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a plea of prosecution seeking court directions for polygraphic and photogrammetric tests on PTI former Chairman Imran Khan.

Earlier, the prosecutor and the defense counsel concluded their arguments on the prosecution’s application.

Imran Khan’s counsel raised several objections on the application and argued that the request is contrary to legal principles and only to employ delaying tactics. He said Imran Khan has been in custody for 727 days and added Imran Khan has no intention of undergoing the requested tests.

The defence counsel also criticised the prosecution for misinterpreting a Supreme Court decision, saying their request for lie detector and photogrammetric tests lacks legal grounding.

The court after hearing both the sides at length reserved its verdict.

Imran Khan has been behind the bars since August 2023 and faced over 100 cases. Imran Khan, however, decried all the cases as politically motivated.

