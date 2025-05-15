Intense heatwave likely across country

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warns of scorching temperatures set to grip the nation from May 15 to May 20, as the soaring mercury is likely to bring intense heat across the country.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre, a high-pressure system will cause day temperatures to rise 4-6 Celsius above normal in Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan, and 5-7 Celsius higher in central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The heatwave, the first for May 2025, is expected to persist for three to four days. However, a westerly weather system is likely to bring relief starting the evening of May 19, with rain, thunderstorms, and isolated heavy falls or hailstorms.

