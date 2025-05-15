AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-15

Punjab Assembly discusses healthcare scenario

Hassan Abbas Published 15 May, 2025 05:42am

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly session on Wednesday commenced after a 90-minute delay under Deputy Speaker Malik Zahir Iqbal Channar’s chairmanship, only to be adjourned within minutes due to the absence of the Specialised Health Secretary.

The session later resumed with debates over critical healthcare vacancies, political unity, and Pakistan’s recent military success in Operation Marsoos

According to the details the Punjab Assembly session began an hour and a half late under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Malik Zahir Iqbal Channar. Shortly after commencement, the proceedings were adjourned for 15 minutes due to the absence of the Specialized Health Secretary.

The session was scheduled to address questions related to the Specialized Health Department when it was discovered that the Health Secretary was not present. Expressing displeasure, the Speaker directed the Health Secretary to appear immediately and adjourned the meeting for 15 minutes until his arrival.

The session resumed after a break under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Malik Zahid Iqbal Channar. During the proceedings, it was revealed that over 50% of positions in Sahiwal Teaching Hospital remain vacant, prompting strong criticism from government member Malik Arshad.

Expressing his concerns, Malik Arshad questioned how the health system could function under such conditions, stating that these positions have been vacant for two years. He demanded that Sahiwal’s residents receive healthcare facilities on par with Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad. “How can three doctors manage the entire hospital’s cardiac system? Patients are suffering and dying,” he said, urging the government to provide a clear timeline for filling the vacancies.

Bilal Yamin highlighted that in the past recruitment was decentralised, allowing appointments to be made at the district level. However, he pointed out that now all hiring in Punjab is centralised in Lahore, creating delays. He suggested that reverting to a decentralised system would streamline the process.

In response, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rushda Lodhi assured that the vacancies would be filled soon. She emphasised that the health sector is a top priority for Punjab Chief Minister. “The health department is close to the Chief Minister’s heart,” she stated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to resolving the issue promptly.

During the session, the opposition entered the assembly hall chanting slogans anti-India and anti-Modi slogans.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker stated that the health department has been informed that burn and children’s health complexes will be established in every division over the next three years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab assembly healthcare scenario

