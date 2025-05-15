Trump’s biggest surprise yet

When Donald Trump returned to the White House in 2025, the world braced itself for the customary shockwaves of his presidency. From his notorious policy swings to the unpredictable personal rhetoric, few have been able to predict his next move. But among the many surprises of this new presidency, perhaps the most shocking is his apparent willingness to ignore Israel—specifically, Netanyahu—in a way that upends decades of diplomatic precedent.

Trump’s recent visit to the Gulf has already stirred controversy. While his itinerary featured stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, Israel was conspicuously absent. And everybody knows that the exclusion of the Jewish state from this significant diplomatic tour is a signal that Trump’s Middle East priorities may be shifting.

After all, Israel has long been a central player in US foreign policy, particularly under Trump’s first term, where he was celebrated for his unshakeable support of Netanyahu’s government and policies. However, this latest development—Trump’s evident disregard for Israel’s standing in US foreign affairs—raises interesting questions about the future of American-Israeli relations and Trump’s broader vision for the Middle East.

According to the international press, Israeli officials are not only perplexed but concerned by this diplomatic snub. The unease within the Israeli government is palpable, with reports emerging that officials are already questioning what this means for the future of US-Israel relations. For years, Netanyahu and Trump were inextricably linked, their close personal and political ties offering Israel a sense of security in the face of growing regional instability. Now, the mood in Jerusalem is one of uncertainty—has the US turned its back on Israel, or is this just a temporary pause?

This shift in policy is all the more striking when viewed against the backdrop of Trump’s earlier foreign policy decisions. His “America First” rhetoric may have been seen as destabilising by many, but it also involved direct interventions in the Middle East that heavily favoured Israel. The decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem, the withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, and his unwavering support for Netanyahu during the latter’s controversial tenure were seen by many as a clear indication of Trump’s commitment to Israeli interests. Now, however, Trump’s willingness to exclude Israel from his foreign policy orbit could suggest that he sees the Gulf states as more strategically important than his traditional ally.

For Israel, this is not just about a missed diplomatic opportunity—it’s a symbol of broader geopolitical realignments. In the past, US presidents have gone to great lengths to ensure Israel’s security, both diplomatically and militarily. But Trump’s approach to the Gulf states, highlighted by his monumental multi-billion-dollar economic and defence package with Saudi Arabia, signals a new strategy in which regional powers are cultivated at the expense of Israel’s interests. Trump’s embrace of Saudi Arabia — already home to one of the world’s largest defence markets — along with agreements to bolster artificial intelligence (AI) investments and security in the region, suggests that Trump may now view the Gulf as the key to securing US interests in the Middle East.

This shift is not simply about economic or military calculations. There is also a political element at play. By sidelining Israel, Trump may be signalling that he is no longer willing to indulge Netanyahu’s domestic and international agendas. For years, Netanyahu has used his close relationship with Trump as leverage on the global stage, but with this latest move, Trump appears to have drawn a line in the sand. The relationship may have been mutually beneficial in the past, but it is clear now that Trump sees more value in strengthening ties with the Gulf monarchies.

The implications for US-Israel relations are significant. Netanyahu’s government, already under strain from domestic protests and international criticisms, now finds itself with fewer allies on the world stage. For Trump, the recalibration of US priorities could mean a more flexible Middle East strategy—one in which alliances are forged on the basis of pragmatism rather than longstanding ideological commitments. Whether Israel can adjust to this changing reality is uncertain, but one thing is clear: Trump’s snub is the clearest sign yet that US support for Israel is no longer a given.

Moreover, the broader Middle East landscape is changing in real time. Trump’s pivot towards the Gulf states is an attempt to strengthen ties with regional powers that are becoming increasingly assertive. Saudi Arabia’s plans to invest heavily in AI and defence, alongside the growing role of tech companies like Nvidia and Amazon in the region, point to a new Middle East where economic and technological clout are just as important as military power. Israel, with its robust technological sector, will likely have a role to play in this new order, but it will no longer be at the centre of US policy in the region.

In the end, Trump’s latest surprise could well be his most significant: a deliberate distancing from Israel in favour of closer ties with the Gulf. While the immediate consequences may not be fully clear, it is evident that this shift represents a major recalibration of US priorities in the Middle East. For Netanyahu, the message could not be more clear: the era of unshakeable US support may be over, and the future of Israel’s position in the region could now be up for negotiation.

