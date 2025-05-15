Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 42,465 tonnes of cargo comprising 24,260 tonnes of import cargo and 18,205 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 24,260 comprised of 186 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 15,703 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 397 tonnes of Chickpeas & 6,000 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 18,205 comprised of 4,200 tonnes of Clinkers & 14,005 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around, 02 ships namely, Leo, Bulk Leopard 2 & Clinkers Swan Lake berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Valence, Globe Trinco, Chl Apollo & Veniz1 sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them containers ship ‘Tanja’ left the port on Wednesday morning, while two more ships, Valence and Paolo Topic expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 160,936 tonnes, comprising 117,733 tonnes imports cargo and 43,203 export cargo carried in 2,531 Containers (1,504 TEUs Imports &1,027 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are five ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Ginga Ocelot and Lusail carrying Chemicals and LNG are expected to take berths at EVTL and PGPCL are respectively on today14th May, while another containers ship ‘ONE Maxim’ is due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 15th May, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025