KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (May 14, 2025).

============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 Swan Lake Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 13-05-2025 Op-3 Aqua 1 load Alpine Marine 12-05-2025 HSFO Services B-10/B-11 Sandpiper Disc Seahawks 12-05-2025 General Asia Global Cargo B-10/B-12 Leopard II Load Bulk Shipping 13-05-2025 Clinkers Agencies B-17/B-16 East Disc Seatarde 02-05-2025 Ayutthaya Chickpas Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-21 Leo Disc Gulf Terminal 13-05-2025 Ammonium Operators Nitrate ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-4 Msc Dis/Load Msc Agency 12-05-2025 Greenwich Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Swan Lake 14-05-2025 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National Ship Corpt ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Em Zenith 14-05-2025 D/110 Jet Oil Gac Pakistan Addison 14-05-2025 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Gsl Christen 14-05-2025 D/L Container Gac Pakistan Cma Cgm 14-05-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm Zanzibar Pakistan Pan Spirit 14-05-2025 D/L 51158 WMA Shipcare Rock Phosphate Service Belmont 14-05-2025 D/L 55000 Clinkers Ocean Service Princess 15-05-2025 D/4000 Rice Pak Liner Wafya Agencies ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Valence 14-05-2025 Container Ship - Globe Trinco 14-05-2025 Clinkers - Chl Apollo 14-05-2025 General Cargo - Veniz 1 14-05-2025 Rice - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-2 Beyond-2 Cement Crystal May 12th, 2025 Sea Serv MW-4 Blue Coal Ocean World May 13th, 2025 Akihabara ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Paolo Topic Coal Trade to May 11th, 2025 Shore PIBT Nord Utopia Coal Trade to May 13th, 2025 Shore ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Chinook-I Palm oil Alpine May 13th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Valence Container East Wind May 13th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Grand Ace Fuel oil Alpine May 13th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Chiristiana-P Soya Alpine May 11th, 2025 Bean Seed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Milaha Rass LafLNG GSA May 13th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Tanja Container GAC May 14th, 2025 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Valence Container East Wind May 14th, 2025 Paolo Topic Coal Trade to Shore -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Ginga Ocelot Chemicals Alpine May 14th, 2025 Lusail LNG GSA -do- Corrina Soya Ocean Service Waiting for Berths Bean Seed Gloria Soya East Wind -do- Bean Seed UOG Harriet-G Mogas Trans Marine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= ONE Maxim Container O.N.E May 15th, 2025 =============================================================================

