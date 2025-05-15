AIRLINK 154.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.05%)
Markets Print 2025-05-15

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (May 14, 2025).

=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              Swan Lake      Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         13-05-2025
Op-3              Aqua 1         load           Alpine Marine      12-05-2025
                                 HSFO           Services
B-10/B-11         Sandpiper      Disc           Seahawks           12-05-2025
                                 General        Asia Global
                                 Cargo
B-10/B-12         Leopard II     Load           Bulk Shipping      13-05-2025
                                 Clinkers       Agencies
B-17/B-16         East           Disc           Seatarde           02-05-2025
                  Ayutthaya      Chickpas       Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21              Leo            Disc           Gulf Terminal      13-05-2025
                                 Ammonium       Operators
                                 Nitrate
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4            Msc            Dis/Load       Msc Agency         12-05-2025
                  Greenwich      Containers     Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Swan Lake         14-05-2025     Disc Crude Oil             Pakistan National
                                                                   Ship Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Em Zenith         14-05-2025     D/110 Jet Oil                   Gac Pakistan
Addison           14-05-2025     D/L Container                       Oceansea
                                                                     Shipping
Gsl Christen      14-05-2025     D/L Container                   Gac Pakistan
Cma Cgm           14-05-2025     D/L Container                        Cma Cgm
Zanzibar                                                             Pakistan
Pan Spirit        14-05-2025     D/L 51158                       WMA Shipcare
                                 Rock Phosphate                       Service
Belmont           14-05-2025     D/L 55000 Clinkers             Ocean Service
Princess          15-05-2025     D/4000 Rice                        Pak Liner
Wafya                                                                Agencies
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Valence           14-05-2025     Container Ship                             -
Globe Trinco      14-05-2025     Clinkers                                   -
Chl Apollo        14-05-2025     General Cargo                              -
Veniz 1           14-05-2025     Rice                                       -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2              Beyond-2       Cement         Crystal        May 12th, 2025
                                                Sea Serv
MW-4              Blue           Coal           Ocean World    May 13th, 2025
                  Akihabara
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Paolo Topic    Coal           Trade to       May 11th, 2025
                                                Shore
PIBT              Nord Utopia    Coal           Trade to       May 13th, 2025
                                                Shore
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Chinook-I      Palm oil       Alpine         May 13th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Valence        Container      East Wind      May 13th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Grand Ace      Fuel oil       Alpine         May 13th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Chiristiana-P  Soya           Alpine         May 11th, 2025
                                 Bean Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Milaha Rass LafLNG            GSA            May 13th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Tanja             Container      GAC                           May 14th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Valence           Container      East Wind                     May 14th, 2025
Paolo Topic       Coal           Trade to Shore                          -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Ginga Ocelot      Chemicals      Alpine                        May 14th, 2025
Lusail            LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Corrina           Soya           Ocean Service             Waiting for Berths
                  Bean Seed
Gloria            Soya           East Wind                               -do-
                  Bean Seed
UOG
Harriet-G         Mogas          Trans Marine                            -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
ONE Maxim         Container      O.N.E                         May 15th, 2025
=============================================================================

