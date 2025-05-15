KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (May 14, 2025).
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 Swan Lake Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 13-05-2025
Op-3 Aqua 1 load Alpine Marine 12-05-2025
HSFO Services
B-10/B-11 Sandpiper Disc Seahawks 12-05-2025
General Asia Global
Cargo
B-10/B-12 Leopard II Load Bulk Shipping 13-05-2025
Clinkers Agencies
B-17/B-16 East Disc Seatarde 02-05-2025
Ayutthaya Chickpas Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-21 Leo Disc Gulf Terminal 13-05-2025
Ammonium Operators
Nitrate
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4 Msc Dis/Load Msc Agency 12-05-2025
Greenwich Containers Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Swan Lake 14-05-2025 Disc Crude Oil Pakistan National
Ship Corpt
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Em Zenith 14-05-2025 D/110 Jet Oil Gac Pakistan
Addison 14-05-2025 D/L Container Oceansea
Shipping
Gsl Christen 14-05-2025 D/L Container Gac Pakistan
Cma Cgm 14-05-2025 D/L Container Cma Cgm
Zanzibar Pakistan
Pan Spirit 14-05-2025 D/L 51158 WMA Shipcare
Rock Phosphate Service
Belmont 14-05-2025 D/L 55000 Clinkers Ocean Service
Princess 15-05-2025 D/4000 Rice Pak Liner
Wafya Agencies
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Valence 14-05-2025 Container Ship -
Globe Trinco 14-05-2025 Clinkers -
Chl Apollo 14-05-2025 General Cargo -
Veniz 1 14-05-2025 Rice -
=============================================================================
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-2 Beyond-2 Cement Crystal May 12th, 2025
Sea Serv
MW-4 Blue Coal Ocean World May 13th, 2025
Akihabara
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Paolo Topic Coal Trade to May 11th, 2025
Shore
PIBT Nord Utopia Coal Trade to May 13th, 2025
Shore
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Chinook-I Palm oil Alpine May 13th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Valence Container East Wind May 13th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Grand Ace Fuel oil Alpine May 13th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Chiristiana-P Soya Alpine May 11th, 2025
Bean Seed
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Milaha Rass LafLNG GSA May 13th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Tanja Container GAC May 14th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Valence Container East Wind May 14th, 2025
Paolo Topic Coal Trade to Shore -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Ginga Ocelot Chemicals Alpine May 14th, 2025
Lusail LNG GSA -do-
Corrina Soya Ocean Service Waiting for Berths
Bean Seed
Gloria Soya East Wind -do-
Bean Seed
UOG
Harriet-G Mogas Trans Marine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
ONE Maxim Container O.N.E May 15th, 2025
=============================================================================
