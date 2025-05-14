Indian HC staff member declared persona non grata

ISLAMABAD: In a “tit-for-tat move, a staff member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, declared as persona non grata.

The Government of Pakistan has declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission, Islamabad, as persona non grata for engaging in activities incompatible with his privileged status. Foreign Office Spokesperson announced this in a statement on late Tuesday night, the concerned official has been directed to leave Pakistan within 24 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025